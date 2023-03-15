OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy Buys 3,643 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $79,890.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. 309,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.91. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

