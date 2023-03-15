Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 559 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.7 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $10.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.36. The stock had a trading volume of 380,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

