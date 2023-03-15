Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $4,716,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 17.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.69. The stock had a trading volume of 831,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

