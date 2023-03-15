Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 123 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.54. 1,345,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,943. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

