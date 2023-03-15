Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $31,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,189,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.25. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $174.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.