Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. InMode comprises about 1.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.87% of InMode worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 670,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,525. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

