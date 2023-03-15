Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $2.54 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 5,942,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $258.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

