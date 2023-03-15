Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

PFE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,336,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

