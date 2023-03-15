Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 3,946,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

