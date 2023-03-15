Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $17.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.86. 3,147,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

