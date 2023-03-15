nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

