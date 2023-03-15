Numis Securities Lowers FDM Group (LON:FDM) to Add

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Price Performance

FDM Group stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 806 ($9.82). The company had a trading volume of 701,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,183. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £880.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,686.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 807.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.62.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 787 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £495.81 ($604.28). Insiders acquired a total of 186 shares of company stock valued at $148,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.