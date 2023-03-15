NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and $9,339.34 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

