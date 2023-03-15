Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Novan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Novan by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of Novan stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 340,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Novan has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.20.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

