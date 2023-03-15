Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $12.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.20. The stock had a trading volume of 522,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,823. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.23 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.53 and its 200-day moving average is $495.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

