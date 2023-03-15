Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Nomad Royalty Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07.
Nomad Royalty Company Profile
Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
