Noked Israel Ltd Trims Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Noked Israel Ltd cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises about 1.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 135.2% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB Trading Up 3.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $8.03 on Wednesday, hitting $212.71. 1,319,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.47.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

