Noked Israel Ltd Sells 37 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Noked Israel Ltd lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded down $63.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,412.26. 255,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,415.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,071.82. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

