Noked Israel Ltd Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $692,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,675,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,256,631. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

