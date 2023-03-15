NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSPW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,129. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

