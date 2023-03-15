Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 649 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of O opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

