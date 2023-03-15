Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

