NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Lessened by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 4.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.18% of NICE worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,157,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 2,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,659,000 after purchasing an additional 473,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NICE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 799,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

