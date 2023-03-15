NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 358,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,243. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.