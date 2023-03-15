Nexalin Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXL) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 15th

Nexalin Technology’s (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Nexalin Technology had issued 2,315,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $9,607,250 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Nexalin Technology Stock Down 3.9 %
NXL opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Nexalin Technology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00.
Nexalin Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexalin Technology (NXL)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.