Nexalin Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXL) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 15th

Nexalin Technology’s (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Nexalin Technology had issued 2,315,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $9,607,250 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Nexalin Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

NXL opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Nexalin Technology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.