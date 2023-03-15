New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.25

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 302509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

