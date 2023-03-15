NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 1.8 %

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Shares of NTES traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.31. 805,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,166. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

