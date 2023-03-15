Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Natixis owned about 1.82% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,959. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

