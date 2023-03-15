Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neovasc
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Natixis owned about 1.82% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neovasc Price Performance
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.