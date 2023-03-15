Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Update

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 61,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.13. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neonode Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.