Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

NEO opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$8.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.71. The stock has a market cap of C$425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.