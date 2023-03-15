Neo Performance Materials Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 0.3 %
NEO opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$8.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.71. The stock has a market cap of C$425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.