Neo Performance Materials Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

TSE NEO opened at C$9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$412.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.71. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$8.31 and a twelve month high of C$17.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.