Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $4,658.52 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00176815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00076080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00050951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00053742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000228 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,694,067 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

