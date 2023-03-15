Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Shares Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Nautilus Marine Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33.

Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

