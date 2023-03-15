National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $48.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 210,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 69,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

