National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 174,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,653. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

