National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 174,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,653. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
