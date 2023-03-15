National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.14

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.14 and traded as high as $40.72. National Bankshares shares last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 15,528 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

National Bankshares Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Mildred R. Johnson purchased 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $94,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Articles

