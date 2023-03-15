National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,095,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 4,224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 398.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of NTIOF stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. 2,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.
