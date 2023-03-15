Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NBR opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

