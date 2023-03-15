MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $15.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.54 million, a P/E ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

