Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 72.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.20%.
Myomo Stock Performance
Myomo stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.53.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 307,692 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Henry purchased 76,923 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 399,999 shares of company stock worth $132,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.
