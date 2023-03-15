Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 72.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.20%.

Myomo Stock Performance

Myomo stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 307,692 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Myomo news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 307,692 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,503.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Henry purchased 76,923 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 399,999 shares of company stock worth $132,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myomo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 24.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

