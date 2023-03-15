MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Down 52.7% Over Last 7 Days

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $91.95 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00698099 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

