MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
NYSE MRC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.
In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
