MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

