MQS Management LLC Purchases 3,724 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. 175,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,676. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

