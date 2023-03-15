MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,594. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

