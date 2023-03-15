MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.76. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $274.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

