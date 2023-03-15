MQS Management LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DUK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. 1,521,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

