MQS Management LLC Invests $441,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

See Also

