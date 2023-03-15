MQS Management LLC Has $490,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 2,036,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.