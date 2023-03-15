MQS Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 5.0 %

GE traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,995,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,039.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

