MQS Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,695. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

